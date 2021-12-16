Fires remain a concern across Kansas after strong wind storm

(AP) - Firefighters and emergency responders are battling fires spreading across parts of central and western Kansas after a powerful storm blew through the state.

The high winds churned up heavy dust, and three people died in two accidents in southwest Kansas because of reduced visibility.

Emergency management officials say several homes, outbuildings and other structures were destroyed by Wednesday’s fires but no deaths have been reported.

The fires were fueled by winds that reached up to 90 mph in some spots, combined with dry grasses and low humidity. Trego, Ellis, Russell, Sheridan, Rooks and Osborne counties are among those reporting fires.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.