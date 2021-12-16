Fentanyl and pot found in tire of vehicle being hauled on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office made a big drug bust Wednesday, when deputies stopped a car hauler tractor trailer on I-80.

Deputies from the Seward County HSI CITF-W Task Force stopped the car hauler tractor trailer Wednesday around 11:17 p.m. when it was eastbound on I-80 at the Seward Interchange.

There were eight vehicles loaded on the car hauler. Deputies became suspicious of a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was located on the car hauler and its paperwork.

The vehicle was unloaded for further inspection. During the inspection, deputies located three tires that contained drugs. The tires were taken to a local repair shop and further inspected. At this time, 30 pounds of marijuana and 10.5 pounds of Fentanyl were located inside of the tires.

A follow up investigation led to the arrest of three people from Ohio and the seizure of $25,000 and an AK-47.

Seward County Sheriff's Deputies pulled over this car hauler tractor trailer Wednesday on I-80 and found marijuana and Fentanyl in a tire of one of the vehicles. (Seward County Sheriff's Office)

Marijuana and Fentanyl found in a tire of a Chevrolet Trailblazer on a car hauler tractor trailer. (Seward County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.