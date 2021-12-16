Advertisement

Family grieving loss of 5-month-old boy killed in tornado

By CNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWDERLY, Ky. (CNN/Gray News) - Family members in a Kentucky community are grieving the loss of a newborn boy who died in last weekend’s tornado.

Andrew and Charity Oglesby lost their 5-month-old son Chase in the storm when it hit Muhlenberg County.

“I don’t care that I’ve lost every single material item, but losing my son is something I never ever ever thought I’d be having to deal with,” Andrew said on Facebook.

Andrew and Charity Oglesby lost their 5-month-old son Chase in last week's tornado outbreak that caused dozens of deaths in Kentucky.(Facebook/Andrew Oglesby via CNN Newsource)

Andrew was released from the hospital but will need his jaw wired shut for weeks.

His wife Charity is on a ventilator and recovering from spinal and facial surgeries.

The National Weather Service gave an EF4 preliminary damage rating for the long-track tornado that hit Muhlenberg County, and it had estimated peak winds of 190 mph.

The family said they are thankful for prayers and help.

An online fundraiser set up for the family has already exceeded its $100,000 goal.

