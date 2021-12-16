Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong winds continue Wednesday night behind severe storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our line of severe storms has moved out but the wind remains!

Peak gusts earlier in the day reached as high as the 90s:

High Wind Reports Wednesday Afternoon (WOWT)

Gusts will reach as high as the 60s and 70s for most with isolated gusts into the 80s through 7-8 PM... After that we’ll see continued improvement as winds lighten through the rest of the night, especially after 10 PM.

Wind gusts at 8 PM (wowt)

Wind gusts at 10 PM (wowt)

The wind and thunderstorms came ahead of a cool down... we’ll drop back to the 40s to finish off the work week with low 30s making an appearance on Saturday. A cooler but quieter forecast continues into the middle of next week with near seasonal highs most afternoons and no mention of rain or snow.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.