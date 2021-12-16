Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong winds continue Wednesday night behind severe storms
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our line of severe storms has moved out but the wind remains!
Peak gusts earlier in the day reached as high as the 90s:
Gusts will reach as high as the 60s and 70s for most with isolated gusts into the 80s through 7-8 PM... After that we’ll see continued improvement as winds lighten through the rest of the night, especially after 10 PM.
The wind and thunderstorms came ahead of a cool down... we’ll drop back to the 40s to finish off the work week with low 30s making an appearance on Saturday. A cooler but quieter forecast continues into the middle of next week with near seasonal highs most afternoons and no mention of rain or snow.
Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.