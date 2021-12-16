Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly weather here by the weekend

By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cool down is here behind our round of severe weather on Wednesday... we’ll say in the 40s to finish off the work week with upper 20s making an appearance on Saturday. Combined with breezes it will feel cold!

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(wowt)

Sunday will be warmer as a front pushes in and bumps highs back to the 40s through Monday... enjoy! We’ll remain breezy but the warmth will be short lived.

Warmer Sunday
Warmer Sunday(wowt)

A chill builds back in Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front drops in... this will push our highs back into the 30s, seasonal for this time of year. We’ll stay there theough Thursday before making a run at low 40s Friday into Christmas Day.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

A cooler but quieter forecast continues into the middle of next week with near seasonal highs most afternoons and no mention of rain or snow.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Pedersen sent us this photo of an uprooted tree in their front yard.
6 FIRST ALERT NEWS -- Omaha, Council Bluffs reporting power outages, storm damage
A Tornado Watch is in effect through 8 PM Wednesday
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER -- Storm impacting Omaha, Council Bluffs pushes east into Iowa
Damage near 70th and Leavenworth after a powerful wind storm hit the Omaha-metro area on Dec....
Nebraska residents coping with storm damage
Grass fire in Northwest Russell County
Smoke in Lincoln coming from Kansas wildfire
Omaha-metro school districts close, adjust schedules Wednesday due to windy weather

Latest News

Wednesday's storm further destroyed the grocery store in Malvern, Iowa, that burned in a fire...
Fire, storm leave Iowa community without a grocery store
Emily's Thursday evening forecast
Wednesday's storms brought tornadoes and heavy winds as towns in western Iowa start to recover.
Pottawattamie County officials confirming number of tornadoes, assessing damage
Wednesday's storms brought tornadoes and heavy winds as towns in western Iowa start to recover.
Western Iowa towns hit hard by Wednesday's storms