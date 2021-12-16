Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly weather here by the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cool down is here behind our round of severe weather on Wednesday... we’ll say in the 40s to finish off the work week with upper 20s making an appearance on Saturday. Combined with breezes it will feel cold!

Weekend forecast (wowt)

Sunday will be warmer as a front pushes in and bumps highs back to the 40s through Monday... enjoy! We’ll remain breezy but the warmth will be short lived.

Warmer Sunday (wowt)

A chill builds back in Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front drops in... this will push our highs back into the 30s, seasonal for this time of year. We’ll stay there theough Thursday before making a run at low 40s Friday into Christmas Day.

Next 5 days (wowt)

A cooler but quieter forecast continues into the middle of next week with near seasonal highs most afternoons and no mention of rain or snow.

