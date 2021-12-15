Two Omaha men shot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two young men were shot in South Omaha Tuesday night.

Police say when they responded to the call at 29th and T just after 10 p.m. they found the 18-year-old and 22-year-old victims with gunshot wounds.

Though police told 6 News at the scene that the victims were alert when they were transported to a hospital, it was unclear later how serious their wounds were.

A nearby apartment building was also struck.

Police are asking the public for help with tips by calling Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or providing tips to the P3 Tips mobile app or on the Crime Stoppers website.

