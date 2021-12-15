Advertisement

Two Omaha men shot

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two young men were shot in South Omaha Tuesday night.

Police say when they responded to the call at 29th and T just after 10 p.m. they found the 18-year-old and 22-year-old victims with gunshot wounds.

Though police told 6 News at the scene that the victims were alert when they were transported to a hospital, it was unclear later how serious their wounds were.

A nearby apartment building was also struck.

Police are asking the public for help with tips by calling Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or providing tips to the P3 Tips mobile app or on the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue Public Schools closed, OPS plans remote-learning day Wednesday due to windy weather
Massive fire takes over Main Street in downtown Malvern
Neighbors raise concerns about dangerous trend of vandalism in southwest Omaha
Common questions about Wednesday's First Alert Day
Q & A - Wednesday’s 6 First Alert Day
Strong wind Wednesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Damaging winds Wednesday and strong storm threat

Latest News

First Alert Day
6 FIRST ALERT DAY: Dangerous wind gusts, severe storms and high fire danger with record highs
Rusty's FIRST ALERT Forecast
2021 Results.
Recall election for Saunders County Board member
Empty lot eyesore in Omaha gets cleaned up