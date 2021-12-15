Scott Frost and the Huskers sign a dozen high school seniors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s not a big class but it’s one Scott Frost feels good about it because of the quality of players who are joining the program. Like many college football teams, previous players have committed to Nebraska and then left when the experience wasn’t what they expected.

There are a dozen high school seniors in this 2022 class, the early signing period started today. There will be more transfers who will join the team, this is far from done. The highest rayed player is Jaedan Gould, who just committed this week. He is a four-star cornerback from Oradell, New Jersey. The other 11 players are three-star recruits, which includes three players from the state of Nebraska. Ernest Hausmann, Jake Appleget and Gage Stenger are the three from the Cornhusker state.

Ernest is a linebacker from Columbus, Jake Appleget is an edge rusher from Lincoln Southeast and Gage Stenger from Millard South. Frost says he doesn’t know where Gage will play yet, Gage says he will continue to throw this offseason and if quarterback isn’t in his future a move to nickel or safety could be the next step.

Because it’s a smaller class it is not rated anywhere near the previous classes, this one is considered a top-60 class.

Kevin Williams (@KWillJr79) from Omaha North is celebrating his Nebraska commitment, at Northern Colorado he played both inside and outside on the offensive line, had good success in the games against FBS teams and choose the #Huskers over several other places including Illinois pic.twitter.com/B7c91VVXWd — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) December 15, 2021

Kevin Williams who played high school football at Omaha North will also be joining the team after playing three years at Northern Colorado. He has experience both inside and outside along the offensive line and played very well against FBS competition. He has experience too with close to 20 starts. Kevin decided last Friday he would transfer and received a lot of interest from programs like Illinois, Kansas State and Arizona State. Kevin graduated in May and has two years of eligibility remaining. He will also start graduate school at Nebraska before he embarks on a career in counseling psychology. First though he has his eyes on the NFL.

