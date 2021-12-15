Advertisement

Recall election for Saunders County Board member

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday night had breaking election news out of Saunders County.

Unofficial results show a tally of 712-271 where County Board Chair Doris Karloff has been recalled, in favor of removing her from office.

The results will need to be certified.

Along with being board chair, Karloff also represented District 2, which includes the city of Yutan.

