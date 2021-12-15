Advertisement

OPD searching for suspect accused of stabbing one during fight in southeast Omaha

Omaha Police are looking for a while male, approximately 5'10" with a skinny build, suspected of stabbing a 21-year-old man during a fight Wednesday afternoon in east Omaha.(MGN)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers responded to a cutting in east Omaha Wednesday afternoon where one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPD says the incident occurred at 2:51 p.m. near the 2400 block of S. 20th St. on Wednesday.

Responding officers report they located a 21-year-old victim who was suffering from a stab wound to the side of his chest in front of a residence. Witnesses reportedly told police that multiple parties were involved in a fight which resulted in the victim being stabbed. The victim was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center for his injuries.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect flee the scene in a white minivan which also had three windows broken out during the fight.

Law enforcement is searching for a white male suspect, approximately 5′10″ with a skinny build. They report the suspect left the scene in a white minivan with three broken-out windows.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867, at p3tips.com, or on the p3tips mobile app. Police say tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

