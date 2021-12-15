Omaha organization plans hotel option for overcrowded shelters

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From pitching tents to living in cars, people are desperate for a place to stay.

“Earlier we had two spots for women and two spots for men and just in an hour or two – no more,” said Timeaki Allen, Shelter Coordinator, Stephen Center.

Since last month, beds are still going quickly at the Stephen Center. The demand is set to soar even higher amid wintery weather.

Open Door Mission’s CEO Candace Gregory expresses her concern several weeks ago.

“We don’t want to squish everyone in like sardines and then have that pandemic outbreak again,” said Gregory.

Keeping people off the streets enters hotel rooms amid the pandemic. Last year, hotels helped more than 150 people stay safe and the program is coming back.

“In the past, we’ve had to use top and bottom bunks and used all the bunks and had people on the floor when it comes to wintertime,” said Steve Frazee, Senior Program Director Open Door Mission.

The hotel is helping to keep capacity at 50%.

“It’s been very helpful to keep our numbers so we can social distance,” said Frazee.

Thanks to local, state, federal, and philanthropic funds, a local nonprofit has big plans for the program speaking in front of Douglas County Commissioners Tuesday.

“We do have all the funds secure to acquire a hotel this year. It’s actually far most cost-effective than leasing a hotel as you might imagine,” said Meridith Dillon, Executive Director, Front Porch Investments.

The plan is to use the hotel year-round, providing support to help those who can’t afford a home.

“So that we can not only respond when a climate crisis happens when winter happens, when – hopefully not another pandemic happens down the road. But so that can provide that temporary and transitional housing so we can help get people on their feet and into their next space,” said Naomi Hattaway, Director Operations, Front Porch Investments.

Another piece in the housing crisis puzzle, giving shelters a little relief and people another option.

“There’s a need. There isn’t one solution. So we’re providing people with the dignity of choice that the rest of us enjoy in our daily lives,” said Frazee.

Douglas County approved $1.5 million in COVID relief fund to the program Tuesday. The entire cost is roughly $7 million, which includes the hotel purchases as well as programming for a few years.

Organizers aren’t saying what hotel they are purchasing until it’s finalized but do say the plans are to open the doors in January.

