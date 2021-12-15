MAPA hosts meeting for alternatives of truck traffic in North Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is On Your Side tracking concerns about truck traffic in a North Omaha neighborhood.

The two and one half-mile stretch of North 30th Street cuts through the heart of the Florence Business District and is also state Highway 75. With the expressway ending at Fort Street, truck traffic is moved into 30th Street up to the Mormon Bridge Road.

The Metro Area Planning Agency is hosting a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. to try and offer alternatives to the heavy foot traffic. Some businesses owners say they’re fine with things as they are.

“I don’t see any problem with them going up and down the road. They don’t speed, they stay the speed limit. I don’t see any problem with it. I don’t see any problems with it whatsoever, none. They go nice and slow up and down this street, there’s never any problems,” said Kurt Fricke, Helping Hand for Senior Plans.

Tuesday’s meeting is part of the Highway 75 Corridor and Freight Strategy Study. It’s aimed at finding possible alternative routes for truck traffic to help meet safety and community goals.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.