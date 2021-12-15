Advertisement

LIVE: Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — A powerful storm system is blowing through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.

The winds gusting up to 80 mph hit parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

The winds caused dust storms that closed down a section of Interstate 70 and many state highways in western Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois.

A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado, reported a 107 mph gust.

Fires were reported in Kansas Wednesday afternoon, prompting evacuations but no immediate reports of damage to buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha-metro school districts close, adjust schedules Wednesday due to windy weather
A Tornado Watch is in effect through 8 PM Wednesday
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER -- Storm impacting Omaha, Council Bluffs pushes east into Iowa
Jesse Pedersen sent us this photo of an uprooted tree in their front yard.
6 FIRST ALERT NEWS -- Omaha, Council Bluffs reporting power outages, storm damage
Strong wind Wednesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Damaging winds Wednesday and strong storm threat
Massive fire takes over Main Street in downtown Malvern

Latest News

High Wind Reports Wednesday Afternoon
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong winds continue Wednesday night behind severe storms
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast update
A Tornado Watch is in effect through 8 PM Wednesday
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER -- Storm impacting Omaha, Council Bluffs pushes east into Iowa
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Why the Fed feels now is time to tighten credit more quickly
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon trap residents after powerful storms pass through California....
Fresh storm hits California as it mops up and shovels out