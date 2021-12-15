Advertisement

Huskers A.D. responds to public speculation about violations

By Brent Weber
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - University of Nebraska Director of Athletics Trev Alberts released a statement Tuesday in response to rumors about the men’s basketball program.

The statement reads:

“I am aware of recent public speculation regarding our men’s basketball program. Our compliance staff has been in communication with the NCAA today and was told there is no active or pending investigation into our men’s basketball program. Coach Hoiberg and I have talked, and he has assured me his program is compliant with NCAA rules.”

No specific allegations were mentioned. The Huskers are next in action Sunday against Kansas State.

