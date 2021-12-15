Advertisement

Empty lot eyesore in Omaha gets cleaned up

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a 6 On Your Side update on a story from Monday night, people who worked and live near the corner of 24th and Farnam complained that it’s not just the overgrown empty lost that’s an eyesore.

But the mess on the sidewalk next to it.

After contacting the city and developer, the concrete pile was removed yesterday. Anant Enterprises kept their promise to clean up today and had workers clearing the corner.

