Advertisement

Arizona State surprises Creighton

Bluejays enter Big East play Friday
By Brent Weber
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton’s final contest before starting Big East play was a classic “trap” game. Arizona State came in with two straight wins and an athletic team gaining confidence after a road win at Oregon.

And when Creighton couldn’t put them away early in the second half, the Sun Devils pushed their way to a 58-57 win at CHI Health Center.

“I thought we were just a little too loose going into this one,” sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner said. “Obviously, a one possession game, if we were a little more focused we would have won.”

Missed free throws down the stretch and poor shooting throughout plagued the Bluejays (8-3). Freshman guard Ryan Nembhard was 2 of 7 from the floor, including a last second shot that fell short. The Bluejays were led by Kalkbrenner’s 16 pts. Alex O’Connell was the only other Bluejay in double figures with 11.

“They’re gonna beat themselves up because when you lose a game like this, one play, one free throw, one rebound, one missed communication, its the difference in the game,” Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott said. “These guys are competitors and they want to win and they realize, just like I will laying tonight there are decisions, I made during the game that when I look back at the film I’m gonna probably wish I’d done things a little different. They’ll beat themselves up but we’ll do our best to get their chins up tomorrow.”

Arizona State (5-6) won their third straight under head coach Bobby Hurley, as they overcame a six-point halftime deficit. They outshot Creighton 48.3% to 39.1% from the floor in the second half. Three Sun Devils finished in double figures. D.J. Horne scored 12, while Marreon Jackson and Jay heath added 10 each.

Missed free throws down the stretch and poor shooting throughout plagued the Bluejays (8-3). Freshman guard Ryan Nembhard was 2 of 7 from the floor, including a last second shot that fell short. The Bluejays were led by Kalkbrenner’s 16 pts. Alex O’Connell was the only other Bluejay in double figures with 11.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue Public Schools closed, OPS plans remote-learning day Wednesday due to windy weather
Massive fire takes over Main Street in downtown Malvern
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Neighbors raise concerns about dangerous trend of vandalism in southwest Omaha
Reece was discharged from the NICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln on Nov. 2, she is the...
Bryan Health discharges youngest-born surviving infant in hospital history

Latest News

BREAKING: A.D. addresses rumors about Huskers basketball program
Huskers A.D. responds to public speculation about violations
The Nebraska wrestling team canceled its upcoming match against the SDSU Jackrabbits due to...
Huskers wrestling dual vs SDSU canceled due to COVID
UNO's Seville Goalie of the Week
Mavericks’ goalie Saville earns weekly honors
Nebraska's Domann 2nd team All-American
Domann named 2nd team AP All-American