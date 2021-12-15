Advertisement

6 FIRST ALERT NEWS: Omaha-metro braces for high winds, storm

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More schools and businesses were announcing plans to close early Wednesday in anticipation of the high winds expected to blow through the Omaha-metro in the afternoon.

11:34 AM -- Millard Public Schools announced early dismissals, noting that school buildings would be open as long as they usually are to accommodate those students who aren’t able to be picked up early. Middle and high schools will be let out at 1:30 p.m. Most elementary schools were already scheduled to dismiss at 2:15 p.m., and any other middle schools scheduled to dismiss later will release their students at that time as well. After-school activities, including any community events using MPS buildings, are also canceled for the day.

11:25 AM -- Bennington Public Schools will dismiss an hour early Wednesday.

11:08 AM -- Elkhorn Public Schools announces it will dismiss an hour early Wednesday.

11:05 AM -- Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Wednesday morning that it would close at 2 p.m.

“As always, the Zoo’s number one priority is the safety of our animals, employees, and visitors,” a zoo spokeswoman said in a release.

10:51 AM -- The Durham Museum announces it will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

TUESDAY -- Several schools and businesses announced their Wednesday plans to close early, go remote, or otherwise adjust schedules ahead of our Tuesday evening broadcasts.

