6 FIRST ALERT NEWS: Omaha-metro braces for high winds, storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More schools and businesses were announcing plans to close early Wednesday in anticipation of the high winds expected to blow through the Omaha-metro in the afternoon.

Strong wind gusts causing damage to trees and power lines are expected on Wednesday. Here are some things you can do to make sure you are prepared in the event of a power outage. pic.twitter.com/gLS8MC9rj1 — OPPDCares (@OPPDCares) December 14, 2021

11:34 AM -- Millard Public Schools announced early dismissals, noting that school buildings would be open as long as they usually are to accommodate those students who aren’t able to be picked up early. Middle and high schools will be let out at 1:30 p.m. Most elementary schools were already scheduled to dismiss at 2:15 p.m., and any other middle schools scheduled to dismiss later will release their students at that time as well. After-school activities, including any community events using MPS buildings, are also canceled for the day.

11:25 AM -- Bennington Public Schools will dismiss an hour early Wednesday.

11:08 AM -- Elkhorn Public Schools announces it will dismiss an hour early Wednesday.

11:05 AM -- Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Wednesday morning that it would close at 2 p.m.

“As always, the Zoo’s number one priority is the safety of our animals, employees, and visitors,” a zoo spokeswoman said in a release.

THIS JUST IN: The Zoo will be closing early today due to the forecast for dangerously high winds. Today, ticket sales... Posted by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

10:51 AM -- The Durham Museum announces it will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

TUESDAY -- Several schools and businesses announced their Wednesday plans to close early, go remote, or otherwise adjust schedules ahead of our Tuesday evening broadcasts.

Damaging wind gusts are expected on Wednesday. If possible, stay inside. When driving, slow down, keep both hands on the wheel, and keep away from high-profile vehicles. Be aware of loose outdoor items and stay clear of trees. For more info, visit https://t.co/7DAB3ay0aE pic.twitter.com/kYFIFAv0R5 — OPPDCares (@OPPDCares) December 14, 2021

