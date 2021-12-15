6 FIRST ALERT DAY: Dangerous wind gusts, severe storms and high fire danger with record highs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a First Alert Day due to several different aspects in the forecast that have the potential to be dangerous today. Wind gusts will be the main threat but there is a growing potential for strong to severe storms in the area is very noteworthy as well.

Wind gusts will gradually increase as the morning goes along into the afternoon with the strongest likely after 3pm through about 9pm tonight. That is when there will be the potential for non-thunderstorm wind gusts of 50 to 80 mph. That will easily lead to wind damage and power outages in the area.

4pm gusts (none)

7pm gusts (WOWT)

On top of these wind gusts, there is the potential for a line of strong to severe storms to VERY quickly move through our area from west to east and bring yet another potential for very strong wind gusts. 3-6pm is the window for those storms in our area before they race northeast very quickly.

Storm Chance (WOWT)

While dangerous wind gusts will be the main threat from those, there is a tornado threat that will grow from the storms as the move northeast through West Central Iowa. All of these storms could be moving 60-80 mph through the area as well.

Severe Today (WOWT)

Tornado Threat (WOWT)

Fire danger is very high as well today

Fire Danger (WOWT)

On top of all of this, a record high in the lower 70s is likely this afternoon before any storms arrive.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

