Zorinsky Lake to close entrance roads for repairs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that entrance roads to Zorinsky Lake will be closed to all park users starting on Wednesday evening.

Parks and Rec officials say that both east entrance roads off of S. 168th St. will be closed so that the Omaha Public Works Department can complete repairs to both driveway entrances.

According to their release, the closure will begin Wednesday evening at 11:30 p.m. and will remain closed until Friday at 5:00 a.m.

