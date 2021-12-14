Advertisement

Zorinsky Lake to close entrance roads for repairs

Omaha Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that the east entrance roads to Zorinskiy Lake,...
Omaha Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that the east entrance roads to Zorinskiy Lake, off of S. 168th St., will be closed for repairs.(Omaha Parks and Recreation)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that entrance roads to Zorinsky Lake will be closed to all park users starting on Wednesday evening.

Parks and Rec officials say that both east entrance roads off of S. 168th St. will be closed so that the Omaha Public Works Department can complete repairs to both driveway entrances.

According to their release, the closure will begin Wednesday evening at 11:30 p.m. and will remain closed until Friday at 5:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive fire takes over Main Street in downtown Malvern
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Neighbors raise concerns about dangerous trend of vandalism in southwest Omaha
Martinez, 26, was arrested Friday by the Council Bluffs Police Department for nine separate...
Omaha man arrested for assault on Council Bluffs officer
Reece was discharged from the NICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln on Nov. 2, she is the...
LIVE: Bryan Health discharges youngest-born surviving infant in hospital history

Latest News

Strong wind Wednesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Damaging winds Wednesday and strong storm threat
Pedestrian bridge vandalism suspect in court
Pedestrian bridge vandalism suspect in court
Breweries in Omaha hit hard by supply chain crisis
Breweries in Omaha hit hard by supply chain crisis
The 6 News team discusses potentially damaging winds heading towards the Omaha-metro area on...
6 News First Alert: Q & A about First Alert Day