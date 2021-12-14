Sarpy County officials identify 19-year-old man killed by pickup in Springfield

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 19-year-old man that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Springfield early Sunday morning has been identified.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office states that Gage Nech, 19, of Gretna died from the injuries he sustained during the incident.

Officials say that an investigation reveals Nech drove his truck from downtown Springfield to the location of the incident and stopped his vehicle in the roadway. 18-year-olds Briar Campbell and Garett Plambeck, both of Gretna, were passengers in the vehicle.

According to police, Nech and Campbell exited the vehicle and began to wrestle each other in the roadway. Investigators reveal that Plambeck — unaware that Nech and Campbell were on the ground towards the front passenger side of the truck — put the truck in drive at some point. The right tire of the truck then reportedly rolled over Nech, causing his injuries.

First responders say that they located Nech lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement says “it appears that alcohol was involved in the incident,” and that the SCSO is still investigating the case. They’re also working to determine the source of the alcohol.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.