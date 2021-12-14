Advertisement

Sarpy County officials identify 19-year-old man killed by pickup in Springfield

Sarpy County officials have identified the 19-year-old man hit and killed by a pickup truck in...
Sarpy County officials have identified the 19-year-old man hit and killed by a pickup truck in Springfield early Sunday morning and have released more details about the incident.(WCTV)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 19-year-old man that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Springfield early Sunday morning has been identified.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office states that Gage Nech, 19, of Gretna died from the injuries he sustained during the incident.

Officials say that an investigation reveals Nech drove his truck from downtown Springfield to the location of the incident and stopped his vehicle in the roadway. 18-year-olds Briar Campbell and Garett Plambeck, both of Gretna, were passengers in the vehicle.

According to police, Nech and Campbell exited the vehicle and began to wrestle each other in the roadway. Investigators reveal that Plambeck — unaware that Nech and Campbell were on the ground towards the front passenger side of the truck — put the truck in drive at some point. The right tire of the truck then reportedly rolled over Nech, causing his injuries.

First responders say that they located Nech lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement says “it appears that alcohol was involved in the incident,” and that the SCSO is still investigating the case. They’re also working to determine the source of the alcohol.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Massive fire takes over Main Street in downtown Malvern
Martinez, 26, was arrested Friday by the Council Bluffs Police Department for nine separate...
Omaha man arrested for assault on Council Bluffs officer
Reece was discharged from the NICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln on Nov. 2, she is the...
LIVE: Bryan Health discharges youngest-born surviving infant in hospital history
Neighbors raise concerns about dangerous trend of vandalism in southwest Omaha

Latest News

Former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman
Heineman won’t run for governor of Nebraska
The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the two people killed in an early morning collision...
Officials ID 2 killed in semitrailer collision in Kansas
Kayden Garges, 18, from Sioux City, IA, appeared in a Douglas County Court on Tuesday facing...
Iowa man appears in Douglas County court for assaulting first responder
The Omaha Police Department arrested Orlawski, 42, in connection to the destruction of property...
Bob Kerrey Bridge vandalism suspect in court, faces one charge