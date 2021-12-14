Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Record highs today & tomorrow, strong damaging wind potential Wednesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today should be an incredibly enjoyable day with a run at a record afternoon high. Temperatures that start in the mid 30s will be able to jump to near 60 degrees in the afternoon. The record high today is 59 set in 2014 and I think we will break that!

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

South wind gusts up to 25 mph will be enough to warm us up along with the sunshine through the high clouds.

Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind(WOWT)

Today is expected to be the nicer of the two days even through Wednesday will be much warmer. The incredibly strong SSW wind is what makes Wednesday a 6 FIRST ALERT DAY. That wind has the potential to be damaging and lead to numerous power outages in the area. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in place due to that. Gusts of 50 to 75 mph are likely, especially during the afternoon hours. Make sure to secure or put away all items that could be blown away or turn dangerous if the wind were to get ahold of them.

High Wind Warning
High Wind Warning(WOWT)

Another aspect to watch is the threat of a few strong to severe storms developing and moving northeast incredibly quickly. The 3-6pm window for areas near and east of the Missouri River will need to watch these storms closely because a couple of the storms could become severe as well.

Wednesday Severe
Wednesday Severe(WOWT)
First Alert Wednesday
First Alert Wednesday(WOWT)
Record High
Record High(WOWT)

It will take a while but the wind will gradually calm down all night Wednesday night leading to a quieter day Thursday and the quieter end to the week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Martinez, 26, was arrested Friday by the Council Bluffs Police Department for nine separate...
Omaha man arrested for assault on Council Bluffs officer
Omaha fire crews responded to a fire Sunday night that displaced two occupants of the residence...
Residents displaced, multiple pets die in Omaha fire
Reece was discharged from the NICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln on Nov. 2, she is the...
Bryan Health discharges youngest-born surviving infant in hospital history
Omaha Police report a domestic violence cutting in north Omaha sent one man to the hospital...
Omaha woman stabs boyfriend during argument

Latest News

First Alert Wednesday
6 First Alert Day Wednesday: Potential damage and power outages from very strong wind Wednesday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Strong gusts Wednesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A windy Wednesday ahead... possibly damaging gusts
Emily's Monday evening forecast