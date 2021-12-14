Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Record highs today & tomorrow, strong damaging wind potential Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today should be an incredibly enjoyable day with a run at a record afternoon high. Temperatures that start in the mid 30s will be able to jump to near 60 degrees in the afternoon. The record high today is 59 set in 2014 and I think we will break that!

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

South wind gusts up to 25 mph will be enough to warm us up along with the sunshine through the high clouds.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

Today is expected to be the nicer of the two days even through Wednesday will be much warmer. The incredibly strong SSW wind is what makes Wednesday a 6 FIRST ALERT DAY. That wind has the potential to be damaging and lead to numerous power outages in the area. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in place due to that. Gusts of 50 to 75 mph are likely, especially during the afternoon hours. Make sure to secure or put away all items that could be blown away or turn dangerous if the wind were to get ahold of them.

High Wind Warning (WOWT)

Another aspect to watch is the threat of a few strong to severe storms developing and moving northeast incredibly quickly. The 3-6pm window for areas near and east of the Missouri River will need to watch these storms closely because a couple of the storms could become severe as well.

Wednesday Severe (WOWT)

First Alert Wednesday (WOWT)

Record High (WOWT)

It will take a while but the wind will gradually calm down all night Wednesday night leading to a quieter day Thursday and the quieter end to the week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

