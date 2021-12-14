Advertisement

Omaha Public Schools plan remote-learning day Wednesday due to windy weather

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that it would cancel in-person classes and other school activities Wednesday in anticipation of “inclement weather.”

While temperatures could reach as high as 73 degrees, the 6 First Alert Weather team is predicting strong winds with gusts of up to 75 miles per hour in some parts of the Omaha-metro and the threat of a few strong to severe storms developing and moving northeast incredibly quickly.

Q&A: Details about Wednesday’s 6 First Alert Day

A high wind warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Power outages and wind damage are expected, with high fire danger as well.

Read the letter sent the district sent out Tuesday:

Greetings OPS Families:

Due to the predicted inclement weather, Omaha Public Schools is canceling in-person classes and school related activities for tomorrow. It will be a remote learning day for all OPS students. Omaha Public Schools Foundation Kids Club is also closed.

All students will experience “live” or synchronous teaching and learning in the morning, with teacher availability for questions later in the day. Teachers will take attendance. More specific information will be coming from your child’s teacher(s).

Elementary Students

Elementary students will begin their day at 9 a.m. with a morning check in.

Secondary Students

Secondary students will follow a shortened class scheduled with specific times depending on a block or nine-period schedule. Secondary students will begin at 8:30 a.m.

If you have any questions, please reach out to your child’s teacher.

Please stay safe and warm.

Omaha Public Schools letter to families
CLOSINGS & DELAYS: Get the latest updates here

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

