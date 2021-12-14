Omaha Police still searching for exposer suspect
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department still needs to identify a man accused of exposing himself at a Mcdonald’s in November.
The incident was reported on Nov. 12 when the unidentified man reportedly exposed himself at an Omaha McDonald’s located at 13708 Q. St.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), at p3tips.com, or on the p3tips mobile app. Police say that any tips leading to his arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
