Officials ID 2 killed in semitrailer collision in Kansas

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the two people killed in an early morning collision...
The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the two people killed in an early morning collision between two semitrailers on Monday.(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified two people killed in the collision of two semitrailers east of Dodge City.

Investigators say the crash happened at U.S. 50 and U.S. 283 about 4:50 a.m. Monday, when a northbound semi failed to yield at the intersection and collided with an eastbound semi. Investigators say both semitrailers caught fire.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office said first responders pulled the driver of the northbound semi, a 38-year-old woman from Mineral Wells, Texas, from the wreckage and rushed her to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries. Investigators say a passenger in her truck, 38-year-old Julius Cooper also of Mineral Wells, and the driver of the other truck, 39-year-old Michael Hansen of Mohave Valley, Arizona, died at the scene.

