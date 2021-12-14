Neighbors raise concerns about dangerous trend of vandalism in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A string of vandalism has neighbors on edge in a disturbing trend around southwest Omaha.

It started about a month ago and a lot of the incidents have been caught on video.

“My wife woke me up in the middle of the night and said there was someone out front.”

It started early November with young males breaking ceramic planters and shooting paintballs at homes near 192nd & West Center Road. Several fences in the area were also destroyed and two weeks later, an explosive device was in a mailbox near 180th & West Dodge.

A porta-potty was also blown up. From that case, 23-year-old Kalem Barber is facing federal charges, and now this incident near 192nd & V this weekend.

One violently stabs an inflatable and throws it in the yard as young males destroy holiday decorations. There was more vandalism near 172nd & Leavenworth.

“They were ripped out, some thrown across the sidewalk, some across the street.”

An inflatable stabbed and candy cane lights were destroyed. Allison didn’t want to use her last name and sees a dangerous trend.

“We’ve seen a lot of increase in people going through mailboxes, going through cars that kind of stuff. If I would go out at night to grab something or check the mail, just what is going on if I caught somebody doing something they shouldn’t,” said Allison.

A few blocks away, vandals destroyed mesh lights at Katelyn Xiques’ home.

“Now you get punks like this that just want to destroy all your Christmas lights, all your decorations, all the inflatables,” said Katelyn

All this has neighbors concerned and angry. They want to see something done before these crimes escalate.

“Stop going and vandalizing other people’s property because it’s not fun, it’s not adorable. I do think you guys need to be held accountable.”

”I know as parents we only have so much control over our kids, I get that, but somehow these kids think it’s okay to disrespect someone’s property in a horrible way.”

6 News made several calls to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to see if any of the vandalism may be connected. We haven’t heard back yet.

In the meantime, if this happens to you, call your local law enforcement agency and file a report.

