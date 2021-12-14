Nebraska ends Saint Francis child welfare services contract

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - More than two months after state lawmakers heard testimony about the origins of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services contract with Saint Francis Ministries for its child welfare services, the department decided to transition case management back into the hands of the state.

Effective Jan. 3, the emergency contract for child welfare case management in the Eastern Service Area, known as ESA, will be handled by DHHS, with Saint Francis remaining as the state’s child placement agency.

“Our mutual respect, passion, and love for the children and families in our care has allowed us to arrive at this decision,” DHHS CEO Dannette Smith said in a news release. “Although Saint Francis will no longer serve as the lead agency in the ESA, our partnership with this agency will continue.”

The state is working on its transition plan that will allow for case management absorption by DHHS staff with minimal disruption to families, Tuesday’s DHHS release states.

DHHS said it also plans to provide staff with information on future employment opportunities with the state.

“Saint Francis Ministries has been honored to care for Omaha area children and families. We look forward to continuing that work through our partnership with DHHS as a CPA,” said William Clark, president and CEO of Saint Francis Ministries. “In the coming weeks, our first priority will remain caring for those we serve, and we will work closely with DHHS to ensure a smooth transition so Nebraska’s families feel as little impact as possible. We also will offer every support available to Saint Francis employees, who have shown their dedication and commitment to taking care of children during a time of unprecedented challenges in the world.”

In September, several Saint Francis employees protested what they called unfair work conditions, saying their caseloads with Saint Francis were too high and they needed more support while the agency said it was working to hire more qualified workers. Later that month, DHHS put Saint Francis on a 60-day probation period with restrictions following a recommendation from the Nebraska STate Inspector General’s office.

Saint Francis was initially awarded the DHHS contract in 2019, after submitting the lowest bid — 40% lower than the next closest bid from another organization — for services previously handled by PromiseShip. It was a bid so low that it should have been a red flag, one state senator said during the October hearing.

