Advertisement

Nebraska Correctional report Lincoln inmate missing

(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Monday night.

Authorities say, Lajuan Jones, 41, didn’t go to work Monday morning and “[there’s] an indication that the electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed near 27th and O Street.” Jones is described as 6 feet tall, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a pending release date of Feb. 11, 2022, for charges of burglary and theft from Douglas County. He’s serving eight to 10 years and started his sentence in October 2017.

Officials advise calling local police or the Nebraska State Patrol to give any tips or information.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police report a domestic violence cutting in north Omaha sent one man to the hospital...
Omaha woman stabs boyfriend during argument
Sarpy County Sheriffs are investigating an incident early Sunday morning in Springfield that...
Nineteen-year-old man struck, killed by pickup in Springfield
The Omaha Police Department arrested Orlawski, 42, in connection to the destruction of property...
Omaha police arrest Bob Kerrey Bridge vandalism suspect
First Alert Day Wednesday
6 First Alert Wednesday: Damaging winds and record warmth possible
Madi Kubik
Huskers volleyball advances to the Final Four by beating Texas

Latest News

BREAKING: Fire ravaging downtown Malvern
BREAKING: Fire ravaging downtown Malvern
BREAKING: OPS approves calendar, off days not aligned
BREAKING: OPS approves calendar, off days not aligned
Neighbors raise concerns about dangerous trend of vandalism in southwest Omaha
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb. (AP File Photo)
Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry court update