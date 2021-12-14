Nebraska Correctional report Lincoln inmate missing

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Monday night.

Authorities say, Lajuan Jones, 41, didn’t go to work Monday morning and “[there’s] an indication that the electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed near 27th and O Street.” Jones is described as 6 feet tall, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a pending release date of Feb. 11, 2022, for charges of burglary and theft from Douglas County. He’s serving eight to 10 years and started his sentence in October 2017.

Officials advise calling local police or the Nebraska State Patrol to give any tips or information.

