Advertisement

As more QBs enter portal, Reivers’ Nate Glantz focused on title

IWCC plays in NJCAA championship Friday
By Brent Weber
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As more and more quarterbacks leave FBS and FCS programs for the transfer portal, community college hopeful Nate Glantz is taking his time to commit.

He has a game to play Friday night in Little Rock, Arkansas, the NJCAA Championship game, as undefeated Iowa Western meets New Mexico Military Institute.

”The main focus is on this team,” Gantz said. “I want to be mentally prepared for the game this Friday and kind of not feel rushed into a decision, take my time.”

Gantz, who played at Bellevue West High School, has been pursued by several mid-level colleges and has visited several FBS schools in the past year, giving up the chance to transfer prior to this fall.

“He’s really answered the call every game,” Rievers head coach Scott Strohmeier said. “He was the player of the game in the spring, he wanted to come back, said he had unfinished business, and this is what he wanted to come back for, to play for a national championship.”

The Rievers worked out for about an hour on Monday, as they prepare for the trip to Little Rock. Friday’s game is set for 7:00 p.m. and will be telecast on CBS Sports Network, the first time IWCC will have appeared on national television.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police report a domestic violence cutting in north Omaha sent one man to the hospital...
Omaha woman stabs boyfriend during argument
Sarpy County Sheriffs are investigating an incident early Sunday morning in Springfield that...
Nineteen-year-old man struck, killed by pickup in Springfield
The Omaha Police Department arrested Orlawski, 42, in connection to the destruction of property...
Omaha police arrest Bob Kerrey Bridge vandalism suspect
First Alert Day Wednesday
6 First Alert Wednesday: Damaging winds and record warmth possible
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights

Latest News

UNO's Seville Goalie of the Week
Mavericks’ goalie Saville earns weekly honors
Nebraska's Domann 2nd team All-American
Domann named 2nd team AP All-American
The Huskers landed a DB transfer from Arizona State and also offered a scholarship to the top...
Frost, Huskers land DB transfer; offer top FCS punter
Madi Kubik
Huskers volleyball advances to the Final Four by beating Texas