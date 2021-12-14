As more QBs enter portal, Reivers’ Nate Glantz focused on title

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As more and more quarterbacks leave FBS and FCS programs for the transfer portal, community college hopeful Nate Glantz is taking his time to commit.

He has a game to play Friday night in Little Rock, Arkansas, the NJCAA Championship game, as undefeated Iowa Western meets New Mexico Military Institute.

”The main focus is on this team,” Gantz said. “I want to be mentally prepared for the game this Friday and kind of not feel rushed into a decision, take my time.”

Gantz, who played at Bellevue West High School, has been pursued by several mid-level colleges and has visited several FBS schools in the past year, giving up the chance to transfer prior to this fall.

“He’s really answered the call every game,” Rievers head coach Scott Strohmeier said. “He was the player of the game in the spring, he wanted to come back, said he had unfinished business, and this is what he wanted to come back for, to play for a national championship.”

The Rievers worked out for about an hour on Monday, as they prepare for the trip to Little Rock. Friday’s game is set for 7:00 p.m. and will be telecast on CBS Sports Network, the first time IWCC will have appeared on national television.

