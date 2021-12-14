Advertisement

Mavericks’ goalie Saville earns weekly honors

By Brent Weber
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - University of Nebraska Omaha goalie Isaiah Saville has been named NCHC Goalie of the Week for the fourth time this season.

Its hard to deny the netminder after he turned away 41 shots Saturday in blanking Western Michigan.

The junior from Anchorage, AK has a 2.12 goals against average in the first half of the season, posting a 9 and 4 record in the pipes.

The Mavericks are off until New Year’s Eve when they’ll skate against St. Lawrence in Canton, New York.

