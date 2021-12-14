Advertisement

Man found not guilty of homicide in fatal Iowa hit-and-run

A 64-year-old Davenport man has been found not guilty of homicide by vehicle stemming from a fatal hit-and-run on Jan. 18.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A 64-year-old Davenport man has been found not guilty of homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving in the death of a man who he hit with his vehicle and dragged under his car.

A judge on Tuesday did find Mark Blackwood guilty of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Investigators said Blackwood hit 60-year-old Eric Johnson, of Rock Island, on Jan. 18.

Johnson was dragged about 2,050 feet after the crash.

District Court Judge Mark Fowler found that prosecutors proved Blackwood knew he hit Johnson, but did not prove Blackwood knew Johnson was under the car when he kept driving.

