Malvern community coming together after grocery store fire

MALVERN, Iowa (WOWT) - Residents in Malvern, Iowa are mobilizing after a fire ripped through the only grocery store in town—destroying it.

First responders are now worried about the structural safety of the building, especially with Wednesday’s high winds. The building is still standing but inside—all that’s left is debris.

“This is an icon. This is has been here for a long time. A lot of people count on Mulholland’s not just from this community but a long way this county and other areas in this state,” said Fred Moreau.

Fred Moreau is the Mayor of Malvern. He also owns the pizzeria directly next door to the grocery store.

He says he’s known the owner of the store for years and has seen firsthand the impact he’s had on the community.

“There’s a lot of people in this community that Tom has helped. And we are going to have to find ways to get that help to them so without the store, we are going to have to find ways of supporting some of the folks who need it.”

The community is already stepping up to do just that. Across the street from the grocery store is the town bank.

They are now partnering with the Malvern Area Betterment Association to raise money for anyone in town impacted by last night’s fire. Like grocery store employees who are now out of work.

“Malvern is, it sounds silly, but really it’s like we are one close family, and to see that is heartwrenching because it’s such a vital part of our community that keeps our community growing and moving,” said Stephanie Bowden, MABA President.

Residents say the plan going forward is to wrap their arms around one another and do what they have to in order to get the grocery store up and running once again.

“That’s what we do as a small town. We rally behind each other and make sure that everybody has what they need,” said Judy Scott, who owns a nearby business.

The community is so much about helping each other—nearby business owners and residents rushed to the local café last night to make over 100 sandwiches for first responders putting out the flames.

Some residents are working on a plan to make sure groceries are delivered to the elderly in town while the store is being rebuilt.

