Advertisement

LSO: One person dead in overnight house fire

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person has died following an overnight house fire in northwest Lancaster County.

The fire broke out just after 10:30 p.m. Monday night at a home near NW 84th & W Davey Road, just a few miles north of Raymond, and roughly a mile from Branched Oak Lake.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man reported his attic was on fire.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, firefighters searched for the man who called about the fire but only found a man deceased inside.

Sheriff Wagner said an autopsy has been scheduled for identification of the deceased.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, along with the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Wagner said the damage estimate is roughly $300,000.

Sheriff Wagner said the 911 caller thought it was potentially an electric issue and investigators believe that the homeowner was the caller but they’re not entirely sure.

Volunteer firefighters from three different departments (Raymond, Malcolm and Valparaiso) all responded to the fire.

Sheriff Wagner said two dogs were rescued from the house fire.

The scene of a deadly house fire in northwestern Lancaster County, late Monday night.
The scene of a deadly house fire in northwestern Lancaster County, late Monday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive fire takes over Main Street in downtown Malvern
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Neighbors raise concerns about dangerous trend of vandalism in southwest Omaha
Martinez, 26, was arrested Friday by the Council Bluffs Police Department for nine separate...
Omaha man arrested for assault on Council Bluffs officer
Reece was discharged from the NICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln on Nov. 2, she is the...
Bryan Health discharges youngest-born surviving infant in hospital history

Latest News

Malvern fire
Malvern community coming together after grocery store fire
A 64-year-old Davenport man has been found not guilty of homicide by vehicle stemming from a...
Man found not guilty of homicide in fatal Iowa hit-and-run
COVID shuts down Huskers wrestling
COVID shuts down Huskers wrestling
Decision 2022: Former governor not running again
Decision 2022: Former governor not running again
Reivers play for second national title
Reivers play for second national title