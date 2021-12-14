LSO: One person dead in overnight house fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person has died following an overnight house fire in northwest Lancaster County.

The fire broke out just after 10:30 p.m. Monday night at a home near NW 84th & W Davey Road, just a few miles north of Raymond, and roughly a mile from Branched Oak Lake.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man reported his attic was on fire.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, firefighters searched for the man who called about the fire but only found a man deceased inside.

Sheriff Wagner said an autopsy has been scheduled for identification of the deceased.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, along with the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Wagner said the damage estimate is roughly $300,000.

Sheriff Wagner said the 911 caller thought it was potentially an electric issue and investigators believe that the homeowner was the caller but they’re not entirely sure.

Volunteer firefighters from three different departments (Raymond, Malcolm and Valparaiso) all responded to the fire.

Sheriff Wagner said two dogs were rescued from the house fire.

The scene of a deadly house fire in northwestern Lancaster County, late Monday night. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.