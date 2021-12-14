Judge rules suspect in brutal south Omaha murder will go to trial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The preliminary hearing for the 18-year-old man charged with the murder of Jolene Harshbarger in south Omaha was Tuesday morning.

Court documents show that Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is being charged with first-degree murder and the use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Records reveal that Judge Marcela Keim denied the defendant bond and ruled that the murder case will go to trial — there is no trial date set at this time.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.