Advertisement

Judge rules suspect in brutal south Omaha murder will go to trial

Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.(Omaha Police Department)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The preliminary hearing for the 18-year-old man charged with the murder of Jolene Harshbarger in south Omaha was Tuesday morning.

Court documents show that Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is being charged with first-degree murder and the use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Records reveal that Judge Marcela Keim denied the defendant bond and ruled that the murder case will go to trial — there is no trial date set at this time.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Massive fire takes over Main Street in downtown Malvern
Martinez, 26, was arrested Friday by the Council Bluffs Police Department for nine separate...
Omaha man arrested for assault on Council Bluffs officer
Reece was discharged from the NICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln on Nov. 2, she is the...
LIVE: Bryan Health discharges youngest-born surviving infant in hospital history
Neighbors raise concerns about dangerous trend of vandalism in southwest Omaha

Latest News

Common questions about Wednesday's First Alert Day
Q & A - Wednesday’s 6 First Alert Day
Sarpy County officials have identified the 19-year-old man hit and killed by a pickup truck in...
Sarpy County officials identify 19-year-old man killed by pickup in Springfield
Former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman
Heineman won’t run for governor of Nebraska
The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the two people killed in an early morning collision...
Officials ID 2 killed in semitrailer collision in Kansas