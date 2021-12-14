Iowa man appears in Douglas County court for assaulting first responder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man from Sioux City, Iowa, appeared in Douglas County court Tuesday morning for an assault incident on Saturday night.

Court documents state that Kayden Garges, 18, faces a Class 1D felony charge of assault on an officer/health care professional. If convicted, this charge can get him 3-50 years in prison.

The judge set his bond at $25,000. Documents say if he were to be released, he cannot go beyond 10 miles of Douglas County.

Law enforcement says that on Saturday, Dec. 11, first responders were dispatched to a house near 63rd and Ruggles streets to treat a possible assault victim and tried to help Garges before he began to make threatening gestures towards responders.

According to police, when attempting to restrain Garges, he allegedly punched a firefighter on the side of the face and head which forced the firefighter to hit his head on a wooden door. The firefighter was looked over at a hospital.

Officers report that Garges was also sent to the hospital and continued to be combative — he was treated to a cut on his finger and was eventually booked into jail.

Court documents reveal that Garges’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.