Iowa Corrections report missing inmate from West Union facility

(PHOTO: Iowa Department of Corrections)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEST UNION, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Corrections reported a missing inmate from the West Union facility Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say, Nathan Lee, 32, didn’t “report to work” on Monday which is required. Lee is described as 5′10 and 275 pounds.

He was convicted in Cerro Gordo County for first-degree burglary and began his work release in November.

Authorities advise calling local police to give any tips or information.

Neighbors raise concerns about dangerous trend of vandalism in southwest Omaha

