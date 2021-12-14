Advertisement

Heineman won’t run for governor

Former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman
Former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Neb. (WOWT) - Former Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman revealed on Facebook Tuesday morning that he nearly said yes to running for office again. However, his family became his priority and he will not run.

The Republican said he loved being governor and as he listened to Nebraskans in recent months he appreciated strong support and encouragement.

He said his mother is 98 years old and doing well in assisted living. He and his wife have two grandchildren who live only a few minutes away.

Heineman said he intends to remain politically active and support candidates who can be future leaders in the state. He wrote, “I want to encourage the current candidates for governor to speak to the issues that Nebraskans shared with me – tax relief, education and broadband. They want more property tax relief, but Nebraskans also know that our 1967 tax code needs to be restructured to reflect the modern economy of the 21st Century. Nebraska needs a new tax code that promotes economic growth and creates higher paying careers.”

He further pushed for improvement in broadband services especially in rural Nebraska.

He offered congratulations to the Husker volleyball team for reaching the Final Four this week and wished them luck in Columbus, Ohio.

Heineman became governor in January 2005 when Governor Mike Johanns became U.S. Agriculture Secretary. He was elected to his first full term in November 2006 and left office in January 2015. He turned 73 years old this year.

