Frost, Huskers land DB transfer; offer top FCS punter

The Huskers landed a DB transfer from Arizona State and also offered a scholarship to the top FCS punter in 2021.(Brett Baker/KOLN)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers added a new defensive back transfer to its roster on Monday and also offered a scholarship to the 2021 FCS punter of the year.

Multiple sources report that Arizona State defensive back Tommi Hill, who was heavily recruited by Nebraska out of high school, will be joining Frost and company for the 2022 season. Hill was a four-star prospect out of high school.

Also on Monday, the Huskers reportedly offered a full scholarship to University of Montana punter Brian Buschini. He was recently awarded the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year Award. The Huskers had an overwhelming amount of special teams problems during the past season.

