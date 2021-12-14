Domann named 2nd team AP All-American

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann was named second team All-American by the Associated Press Monday. He’s the first Huskers player since 2014 to land a sot on the A.P. squad.

The “super senior” missed the final two games of the season after trying to play through a broken finger on his left hand. With the injury, he picked off his second pass of the season against Ohio State.

He was also named Nebraska’s defensive M.V.P. and Tom Novak award winner at Sunday night’s Huskers awards banquet in Lincoln.

