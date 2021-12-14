Advertisement

Bob Kerrey Bridge vandalism suspect in court, faces one charge

The Omaha Police Department arrested Orlawski, 42, in connection to the destruction of property investigation at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.(Omaha Police Department)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - David Orlawski, arrested in connection to the destruction of property investigation at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, appeared in front of a judge for the first time Tuesday.

Court documents state that Orlawski, 42, is being charged with criminal mischief of $5,000 or more. If convicted, Orlawski can get up to two years in prison. Documents show the judge set his bond at $50,000 and that his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 21.

According to the affidavit, on Dec. 4 video surveillance of the incident showed a man swinging a metal pole at control room doors near the bridge and items on the edge of the bridge. After the Crime Stoppers story went out, Omaha Police report they received a call from a Council Bluffs officer who said he was positive the man in the video was Orlawski, who he arrested on Dec. 6 at a casino.

According to police, Orlawski told them in an interview that he lives at a homeless shelter in Omaha close to the Bob Kerrey Bridge and uses the bridge to travel between Council Bluffs and Omaha. He was reportedly shown surveillance photos and admitted it was him carrying the large pole. Orlawski claimed he was trying to knock down a rock from the ledge with the pole, police say.

