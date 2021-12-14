Arrest made in Omaha murder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police tracked down a murder suspect in Council Bluffs Monday night.

Officers responded to a report of a home invasion at 48th and Erskine Street about 7:30 p.m. They found the victim, 21-year-old Diego Vicharra, dead at the scene.

Police say detectives developed information that the suspected gunman was Patrick Keenan, 41. He was booked in the Pottawattamie County jail for second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Extradition proceedings are expected to bring him back to Omaha.

Another suspect, 27-year-old Robert Bailey, was also located and booked at the Douglas County jail for burglary and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Police say while he had a role in the home invasion he is not considered a suspect in the murder.

