Winter weather results in deadly weekend for Nebraska motorists

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Winter weather conditions played a significant role in multiple deadly crashes on Nebraska roads over the weekend.

In Saunders County, officials reported one man and one woman were killed in a crash on Highway 77 just north of Mead Saturday morning. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said two others were also hospitalized with serious injuries and that road conditions were a factor.

Then on Sunday morning a 19-year-old man was struck by a pickup and killed just outside of Springfield in Sarpy County. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office has released few details as the crash is still under investigation.

Officials also report a fatal Sunday morning crash just east of Hastings. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported two people died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash and that two others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

