Winter weather results in deadly weekend for Nebraska motorists

Law enforcement agencies reported several deadly crashes on Nebraska roadways over the weekend as the state got hit with winter weather.(WOWT)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Winter weather conditions played a significant role in multiple deadly crashes on Nebraska roads over the weekend.

In Saunders County, officials reported one man and one woman were killed in a crash on Highway 77 just north of Mead Saturday morning. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said two others were also hospitalized with serious injuries and that road conditions were a factor.

Then on Sunday morning a 19-year-old man was struck by a pickup and killed just outside of Springfield in Sarpy County. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office has released few details as the crash is still under investigation.

Officials also report a fatal Sunday morning crash just east of Hastings. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported two people died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash and that two others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

