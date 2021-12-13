Advertisement

Trial set to begin this week in killings of Iowa mother, children

Marvin Esquivel Lopez is accused of killing an Iowa woman and her two children, trial is set to...
Marvin Esquivel Lopez is accused of killing an Iowa woman and her two children, trial is set to begin this week.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The murder trial of a man accused of killing a woman and her two children is set to begin this week after a jury failed to reach a verdict in his first trial earlier this year.

Television station WHO 13 reports that trial begins Monday for Marvin Esquivel Lopez.

Esquivel Lopez, who is also known to federal immigration authorities as Marvin Escobar-Orellana, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

His first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury said they were able to reach a verdict on the killing of Flores-Rodriguez but not for the children.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police report a domestic violence cutting in north Omaha sent one man to the hospital...
Omaha woman stabs boyfriend during argument
Sarpy County Sheriffs are investigating an incident early Sunday morning in Springfield that...
Nineteen-year-old man struck, killed by pickup in Springfield
The Omaha Police Department arrested Orlawski, 42, in connection to the destruction of property...
Omaha police arrest Bob Kerrey Bridge vandalism suspect
Madi Kubik
Huskers volleyball advances to the Final Four by beating Texas
First Alert Day Wednesday
6 First Alert Wednesday: Damaging winds and record warmth possible

Latest News

Martinez, 26, was arrested Friday by the Council Bluffs Police Department for nine separate...
Omaha man arrested for assault on Council Bluffs officer
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Dec. 13 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2 deaths, 1 unvaccinated
Reece was discharged from the NICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln on Nov. 2, she is the...
Bryan Health discharges youngest-born surviving infant in hospital history
Reece was discharged from the NICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln on Nov. 2, she is the...
Baby Reece, youngest-born surviving patient at Bryan Medical Center