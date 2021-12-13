Advertisement

Scouts have plan to pick up Christmas trees in Omaha metro

After Christmas, of course
Christmas trees to be turned into mulch
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha area scouts have announced this year’s plan to pick up Christmas trees after Santa makes his rounds.

Omaha Troops 282, 558, 570, 888, Elkhorn Troop 429, and Gretna Troops 363 will provide the service this year in these zip codes: 68005, 68007, 68022, 68028, 68046, 68059, 68064, 68069, 68104, 68106, 68107, 68114, 68116, 68117, 68118, 68122, 68123, 68124, 68127, 68128, 68130, 68132, 68133, 68134, 68135, 68136, 68137, 68138, 68142, 68144, 68147, 68152, 68154, 68157, and 68164

The list for the 23rd Annual Christmas Tree Pick-Up Drive covers neighborhoods in significant portions of Omaha, Ralston, La Vista, Papillion, Bellevue, Gretna, Elkhorn, and Bennington.

Like the scouts, tree owners need to be prepared. They must make reservations 24 hours or more in advance by going to the Scouting for Trees website or by calling 402-965-1458.

Scouts and adult volunteers will collect trees from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. (except on Sundays which will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) on December 26, 31, January 1, 2, 8, and 9.

Trees will be taken to area drop sites where they are ground, chipped, or used as fish habitat material at area lakes.

