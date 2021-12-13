Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild weather leading up to the First Alert Day Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chilly air will greet you out the door early this morning but we’ll be able to warm well into the 50s yet again. While it will be very mild and enjoyable, we’ll stay well shy of the record high of 70 degrees today.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Record highs are in jeopardy both Tuesday and Wednesday though. Tuesday’s high is likely to be very close to the record but Wednesday’s high will likely crush the daily record high. The all time December record high of 72° is very much in jeopardy too!

Record Highs (WOWT)

Along with the record warmth Wednesday, incredibly strong non-thunderstorm wind gusts that help us warm will also lead to potential damage and power outages. That is why Wednesday is a 6 FIRST ALERT DAY! A High Wind Watch is in place for the potential wind gusts up to 65 mph in the area Wednesday afternoon!

Wednesday First Alert (WOWT)

High Wind Watch (WOWT)

A few storms are also possible by late afternoon as well thanks to a powerful cold front moving though. They will be very fast moving and could easily bring some of the same gusty, potential damaging wind. Watch for those in the 3-6pm time frame most likely. Quite a day that you wouldn’t necessarily expect in the month of December so pay attention to the latest developments.

