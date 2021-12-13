Residents displaced, multiple pets die in Omaha fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department report that two occupants are displaced and multiple pets died in a west Omaha mobile home fire on Sunday night.

Fire officials say the fire occurred around 7:40 p.m. Sunday near N. 128th Court and Manderson Plaza.

Responding fire crews reported large amounts of black smoke and fire from W. Maple Rd. on approach and declared a working fire. The fire department say their defensive attack was transitioned to offensive once fire crews were able to enter the residence.

OFD reports the fire was brought under control and then extinguished but one cat and multiple other animals perished in the fire. Two occupants were accounted for and displaced by the fire incident, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

