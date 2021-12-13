OPD’s 19th annual ‘Holiday with the Blue’ draws big crowd to South High

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a hiatus because of COVID, the Omaha Police Department held their annual Holiday with the Blue event Sunday afternoon at Omaha South High School.

The event, which is now in its 19th year and is hosted by the southeast precinct, drew hundreds of families and children to the school to help community members get to know the police officers that work in their neighborhood.

Children were able to meet and take photos with both Santa and the Grinch, shared cookies and treats, and made their own police hats with local officers.

Several officers also handed out randomly-selected toys to kids while introducing themselves.

The event also featured music, a live performance by the South High dance team, and the opportunity for parents and other family members to connect with several local organizations.

“We want to connect with the community, you see the officers here giving away toys to the kids, we want to do that, we want to be able to provide that positive relationship with the community, that’s the main goal,” says Ofelia Robles, a Crime Prevention Specialist with the southeast precinct.

Thanks to all our supporters that helped make the #opd SE precinct Santa event a success today 😊 via @KathyBelcastro pic.twitter.com/zZPi9Wilkd — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) December 12, 2021

The Omaha Police Department table at the event provided families with information about protecting themselves and their belongings as we enter the winter season.

Robles reminds the community that if you’re warming up your car on cold days, don’t leave your keys inside, as it gives thieves an easy target.

Omaha Police also remind the community around the holidays to never leave shopping bags or other valuables in your car unattended.

