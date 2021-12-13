Omaha man arrested for assault on Council Bluffs officer

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department reports a 26-year-old Omaha man was arrested Friday on multiple charges including assault on persons engaged in certain occupations.

The CBPD reports that Anthony David Martinez, 26, was arrested for nine separate charges on Friday and was booked into Pottawattamie County Corrections.

Police were reportedly dispatched to Park Ave. on Friday around 3:30 p.m. for a car alarm sounding. Upon arrival, police say they located a parked car with heavily tinted windows and discovered a male party in the vehicle.

CBPD officials say they instructed the man, Martinez, to get out of the vehicle and he instead started the car, backed up into a police cruiser, and fled. Law enforcement says one officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the fleeing vehicle.

Investigators say Martinez then fled down Park Ave, struck another vehicle traveling eastbound, did a 180-degree spin, lost a tire, and became wedged against a fence.

As more officers arrived, commands were given for the suspect to exit the vehicle. According to reports, the suspect then climbed out of the driver’s side window and fled on foot towards Broadway St. Police say they apprehended him in the 100 block of Broadway and located a loaded handgun in Martinez’s waistband.

Officers reported no injuries during the arrest.

They identified the suspect and discovered Martinez is a convicted felon and currently has a valid felony warrant through Colorado.

Police report the charges that Martinez was booked on are:

Assault on Persons Engaged in Certain Occupations

Carrying Weapons

Criminal Mischief - 3rd Degree

Fugitive from Justice

Interference with Official Acts

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Possession of Controlled Substance

Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

