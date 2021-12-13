Advertisement

Omaha leaders hope to properly compensate special garbage collection workers

City leaders in Omaha hope to amend the FCC contract for special garbage collectors as they...
City leaders in Omaha hope to amend the FCC contract for special garbage collectors as they continue to do extra work.(Pixabay)
By John Chapman
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s garbage hauler is doing more work than they signed up for and city leaders want to properly compensate them for their extra work.

Not everyone can get their big trash carts to the curb on collection day. So when the FCC bid the contract, it was estimated there would be around 2,400 special collection customers — 70 or older and those with doctor-approved medical conditions — who needed workers to take their trash to the curb.

After the contract was signed, there were more than 6,400 people who needed assistance getting their trash out to the curb.

“So what the FCC has had to do in order to handle all those customers that take a lot more time to service is they’ve hired more staff and purchased three additional trucks,” said Jim Theiler, Assistant Director for Omaha Public Works. “We agreed that it was appropriate for some additional compensation for that work, we wanted it to be done and done right.”

City officials plan to amend the contract and pay the FCC $550,000 to make sure all special collection customers get their trash to the curb. Those customers will continue to get the service with no fee.

The Omaha City Council will vote on the measure on Tuesday.

