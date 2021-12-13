Nebraska pharmacies facing staffing shortages, heavier work loads

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly every business and industry has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as staffing shortages around the state and nation continue to stretch businesses, some often overlooked front line workers are feeling the effects harder than others.

“The job has become more demanding,” says Marcia Mueting, CEO of the Nebraska Pharmacist Association.

Mueting says December is always a busy month for pharmacists across the state.

“A lot of people have met their deductibles with their insurance company and want to fill as many prescriptions as they can before the end of the year and so the volume is up as far as prescription numbers are concerned”

But as a pharmacist of more than 30 years, she says she’s never seen it quite as busy as it is right now. The main reason is due to the number of vaccinations they’re giving out on a daily basis.

“You know, they’re happy to provide immunizations to patients but the demand has increased exponentially just in the last year,” Mueting says. “And now that patients ages five to nine are eligible for COVID vaccines and now boosters, it has really increased the number of immunizations that pharmacy staff are administering.”

December is also a peak month for flu vaccinations as well. These factors, combined with a staffing shortage that’s occurring nationwide, mean local pharmacists are stretched thin.

“The increased workload is just really really difficult and they’re definitely under the gun and we ask for people’s patience,” she says.

“Unfortunately at no fault of our own, we have to tell our patients some bad news and sometimes patients are mad at pharmacy staff for delivering that bad news,” she says. “It is frustrating and it’s kinda sad because I know this time of year is very difficult for a lot of patients, COVID has been very concerning for people, and people aren’t as patient as they normally are.”

Mueting says your prescriptions may take a little longer than usual these days, with fewer people doing more work. But that time is vital, she says. Without it, mistakes could be made.

“Filling a prescription takes a lot of concentration, and there are several checks along the way and we don’t want to rush that process, we want to make sure all the safety checks are in place so that the right medication is given to the right patient,” she says.

Mueting says the best thing you can do for a smooth pharmacy experience and to help staff improve workflow, is to call in prescriptions several days in advance if possible, to grant pharmacists proper time to fill them.

She also says scheduling your COVID-19 or flu appointments ahead of time is much more helpful than walking in for an appointment.

She adds that patience and kindness go a long way.

