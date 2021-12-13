Nebraska-Iowa regional Red Cross deployed in aftermath of storms that hit Kentucky, neighboring states

(WOWT) - The American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa said Monday that they have deployed seven people to assist in the aftermath of the deadly storms that hit five states late Friday.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that at least 64 people died in his state from Friday night’s storms. There were at least another 14 deaths in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri.

Four Nebraskans and three Iowans were deployed to the area within the past 36 hours. Red Cross officials told 6 News on Monday that they would re-assess the need there and send more volunteers as needed.

The Red Cross has provided approximately 200 additional blood products to hospitals in response to these devastating tornadoes. You can help make sure that blood is available when needed by making an appointment to give at https://t.co/IkCAIKZMHw — Nebr. / SW Iowa Red Cross (@neiaredcross) December 12, 2021

Kentucky was the worst hit by far in the cluster of twisters across several states, remarkable because they came at a time of year when cold weather normally limits tornadoes.

