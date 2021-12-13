Advertisement

Nebraska-Iowa regional Red Cross deployed in aftermath of storms that hit Kentucky, neighboring states

7 people sent to render aid, with more volunteers to deploy needed
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - The American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa said Monday that they have deployed seven people to assist in the aftermath of the deadly storms that hit five states late Friday.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that at least 64 people died in his state from Friday night’s storms. There were at least another 14 deaths in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri.

Four Nebraskans and three Iowans were deployed to the area within the past 36 hours. Red Cross officials told 6 News on Monday that they would re-assess the need there and send more volunteers as needed.

HOW TO HELP: What you can do to aid Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes

Kentucky was the worst hit by far in the cluster of twisters across several states, remarkable because they came at a time of year when cold weather normally limits tornadoes.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police report a domestic violence cutting in north Omaha sent one man to the hospital...
Omaha woman stabs boyfriend during argument
Sarpy County Sheriffs are investigating an incident early Sunday morning in Springfield that...
Nineteen-year-old man struck, killed by pickup in Springfield
The Omaha Police Department arrested Orlawski, 42, in connection to the destruction of property...
Omaha police arrest Bob Kerrey Bridge vandalism suspect
Madi Kubik
Huskers volleyball advances to the Final Four by beating Texas
First Alert Day Wednesday
6 First Alert Wednesday: Damaging winds and record warmth possible

Latest News

Wednesday First Alert
6 First Alert Day Wednesday: Potential damage and power outages from very strong wind Wednesday
Rusty's 6 First Alert Day Forecast
Record Highs
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild weather leading up to the First Alert Day Wednesday
Rusty's Morning Forecast