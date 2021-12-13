Nebraska agricultural technology company a finalist for Build Back Better grant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The goal of the Invest Nebraska Corp. is to make the Cornhusker state a leader in agricultural technology. They are just one of the 60 finalists announced for the Build Back Better Challenge grant dollars.

Invest Nebraska says they will use robot technologies and advanced manufacturing automation to help the agriculture industry become safer and more efficient.

Robotic solutions are becoming more common in all industries, agriculture included, as the country combats labor shortage issues among other variables.

“When you think about agriculture, especially in rural areas, they were already constrained by their labor supply prior to the pandemic,” said Dan Hoffman, CEO of Invest Nebraska. “The pandemic has only exacerbated that problem even more and part of that is the population decline in rural areas.”

Invest Nebraska is a venture development — one of the start-up companies they invested in eliminates the need for farmers to work inside grain bins.

“On average, I think between 15 and 20 farmers are killed every single year because they have to get into a grain bin,” Hoffman said. “But if you think about that technology in the grain bin it alleviates a lot of the process for farmers because this robot is telling them real-time information about their grain bin and the dryness of their crop.”

Hoffman says they will also concentrate on meatpacking and poultry barns to furthermore help out industries facing labor shortages. He says there will always be a human component but that the ag industry needs new innovation and technology.

“There’s a lot of solutions we believe like that is going to help out farmers and ranchers around not only Nebraska, but around the country,” Hoffman said.

Invest Nebraska received $500,000 for Phase 1 of the grant; the corporation will request $30 million over the next four years in Phase 2.

Hoffman said that between 30 and 40 Phase 2 grants are expected to be awarded.

